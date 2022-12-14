Kyle Moloney knows he has his work cut out for him to break into Koroit's starting 22 but that won't stop him from striving to make his senior debut for the seven-time reigning premiers next year.
The 21-year-old, who has played two seasons of Hampden league reserves for Koroit, was at pre-season training on Wednesday, putting in the hard yards.
The midfielder-defender identified areas where he needed to improve to get to the next level.
"I just want to keep getting better fitness-wise," he told The Standard.
"(Get) a bit more physical, try and keep my feet (more).
"I got a few games in the best for the reserves (last year) but obviously looking to get a bit more consistent in the reserves and hopefully that might lead to a chance."
Hindering his campaign in 2022 was a broken nose suffered in round one, that led to 10 weeks on the sidelines and halted his pre-season momentum.
Regardless of what comes next year, Moloney relishes playing with the Saints and understands it is the ideal environment to develop his game. The club is littered with quality players with premiership experience, open to passing on their knowledge.
"You love coming to training and learning from blokes like that," he said.
"They want to teach you, that's the good thing about Koroit, they always want to teach you and help you."
The respect the club has for its players, is what Moloney likes best about Koroit.
"I just love that no matter how old you are, how good you are at footy, at the end of the day everyone just treats you the exact same," he said.
"Everyone gives you a fair go and that's all you can ask for."
