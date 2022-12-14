Australian cricket great Mark Waugh summed it up perfectly during Tuesday's BBL season opener when he said "Brody Couch, that is two miracle catches in one night".
The 23-year-old Warrnambool and District cricket export reeled in two contenders for catch of the summer in the Twenty20 competition's opening night of the season for the Melbourne Stars, stunning onlookers, commentators and the batsmen with his freakish exploits in the field.
Coming on as substitute fielder due to an injury, the right-arm paceman - who led the wickets for the Stars last summer - may not have found a place in the starting XI but made his presence felt in the final-ball thriller against Sydney Thunder.
Just two balls into the Thunder's chase of 123 at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Couch - at short fine-leg - juggled a sharp chance multiple times before holding onto the catch to give New Zealand superstar Trent Boult his first wicket in green.
But it was the Nirranda product's insane grab in the final over which had the crowd on their feet. With eight to win off the final six balls, Thunder all-rounder Chris Green crunched it down the ground before Couch leaped to his right, stretched out one arm and reeled in the catch.
"What a catch, what a moment, it is an absolute cracker, Chris Green can't believe it, flying through the air," commentator Mark Howard said on the Fox Cricket coverage.
The Stars went on to lose in a dramatic finish, with four byes off the final delivery handing the Thunder a one-wicket win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.