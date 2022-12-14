The Standard

Warrnambool and District export Brody Couch reels in two classic catches in BBL match against Sydney Thunder

By Nick Creely
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
Brody Couch reeled in a screamer in the final over and juggled a freakish catch in the opening over (inset pictures).

Australian cricket great Mark Waugh summed it up perfectly during Tuesday's BBL season opener when he said "Brody Couch, that is two miracle catches in one night".

