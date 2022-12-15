The Standard

Warrnambool signs ruckman Rhys Jansen van Beek for 2023 Hampden Football league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 15 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Jansen van Beek will play for Warrnambool Blues in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool recruit Rhys Jansen van Beek believes his new club is on the right track for success under new coach Dan O'Keefe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.