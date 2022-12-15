Warrnambool recruit Rhys Jansen van Beek believes his new club is on the right track for success under new coach Dan O'Keefe.
The 25-year-old ruckman is the Blues latest addition and joins from Simpson Tigers in the Colac and District league.
He said he was thrilled to sign for the Hampden league side and has been impressed by what he's seen at pre-season training so far.
"It's a very good opportunity, it's exciting to play under Dan O'Keefe," he said.
"He's got a pretty good football resume and a wealth of knowledge so it will be a good experience and hopefully (I) can build on what I can do and be part of what they're building at Warrnambool.
"With the standard that Dan sets and the standard that's been set at trainings, I think that success will probably come to a side that digs in like they are. It'll be exciting come the start of the season (to see) what we can do."
So far Janson van Beek, who works as a dairy farmer in Princetown, is fitting in nicely with his new teammates and plans to align his personal goals with the teams.
He is coming off an impressive season for the Tigers, playing all 19 games and featuring in their best players on seven occasions.
The Blues recruit is now focused on refining his ruck-craft in an unfamiliar league.
"There's a lot of really good ruckmen and really well-known ruckmen (in the Hampden league)," he said.
"It'll be good just to improve that part of my game."
Janson van Beek also has a connection to Warrnambool through his parents who reside in the city.
The Blues finished the 2022 Hampden league season in fifth and were knocked out of finals in the first round by Portland.
Alongside its newest recruit, the club has added wingman Will Lord (Newtown and Chillwell) for next season but has seen Bradley Bull (Allansford), Paddy Anderson (South Warrnambool) and Theo Opperman (Port Fairy) depart.
