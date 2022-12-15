Warrnambool's Johnny 'The Bronze Bomber' Lesu will draw on lessons learned in his second pro bout on Friday night.
The orthodox fighter lost to Mitchell Leek on points in March but has worked on his self-confidence ahead of his fight with Paul Watson at Flemington's Melbourne Pavilion.
The light-heavyweight, who trains under Lyndon Edney at Lyndo's Boxing in Warrnambool, can't wait to get back in the ring.
Lesu took up boxing after the 2018 domestic rugby league season and is glad to be again doing what he loves after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns.
He said he felt "lost" and "empty" during that period without the sport.
Lesu, who was born in Australia and grew up in Fiji, returned to his country of birth seven years ago.
He knows he has the tools to hold his own but has been working on believing in his ability during a strong build up to Friday night's showdown.
"Believe in yourself and get your energy (is the focus)," he told The Standard.
"Be around people who can help you grow, burn that energy.
"(Be) confident in every move."
His mentor Edney said he had been reinforcing the message.
"That's sort of been the main thing we've worked on, is helping him with his self-confidence," he said.
"He didn't realise how strong he was, how much power he had in his hands.
"He's starting to realise it now."
Lesu's opponent Watson will be having his first pro bout since 2015.
Watson has a career record of three wins and five losses.
Edney has an idea of what to expect from Watson, which should be beneficial for Lesu.
"He's someone that I've done some sparring with so I've been able to give him a bit of an insight," Edney said.
"It's a pretty even playing field.
"He's had a few fights but he's been out of the game for a while."
Edney believes the time without live boxing has resulted in greater attendances since restrictions were lifted, with Friday night's card sold out.
"Boxing was in a pretty good place already but coming back from COVID everyone wants to be there and see live events," he said.
Following his second pro bout, Lesu is eager to book more fights.
"Straight to another one," he said.
"Keep the group small and work hard."
