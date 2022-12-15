For Graeme and Joy Mitchell, the countless hours they put into Warrnambool Basketball is well worth it for what they say they get back in return.
The Mitchells were among a group of six new life members inducted by Warrnambool Basketball on Wednesday, along with John Wormald, Louise Brown, Lee Primmer, and Michael McGowan, who passed away suddenly in July aged 46.
First as players, and later tireless volunteers for more than 30 years, there arguably isn't a job the Mitchells haven't done. From coaching, administration and board roles, the Mitchells' involvement in the association continued as they followed the fortunes of their children Kellie and current Seahawks player James.
"There was times you would finish meetings at 2.30am at the old stadium and be at work by 8am," Graeme said of their commitment over the years. "When we were recruiting Bobby Cunningham we were on the phone at 4am trying to get him out here and his Visa organised.
"Through all the hours and time... you walk into stadiums all over the state and people say, 'Mitch, how are you going?' You certainly get a lot more out than you put in."
You certainly get a lot more out than you put in.- Graeme Mitchell
Joy, who believed she was attending the presentation to recognise other people, said it was an honour to receive life membership. She said the friendships made at the association over the years were her greatest gift.
"We met a lot of our friendship group out of it," she said. "There is a group of squad mums from (James') squad days, under 14, under 16, we still go out for each other's birthdays every year. It's friendships you have for a lifetime."
Bayley McGowan, the eldest son of the late Michael McGowan, said his father's posthumous honour meant a lot to his family.
"Dad lived and breathed basketball for many, many years," Bayley said. "To see this, he'd be very proud of it."
McGowan, a past president as well as a highly respected coach, was a driving force behind Warrnambool Basketball's success both on-and-off the court and known for his "can-do attitude and tireless work ethic".
"He left a pretty big imprint, and pretty big legacy, on us," Bayley said.
An annual award in honour of McGowan has been established since his death, with McGowan himself named its first recipient at the most recent Junior Seaside Classic in October. The McGowan family will be involved in selecting future winners of the award.
"It gives it to the best club person, someone who showed all his (Michael's) values," Bayley said. "I think it will mean a lot in years to come as people will still remember and know that legacy he left behind."
Brown, who started her junior playing career at Warrnambool before reaching the heights of the WNBL, said it was an honour and surprise to receive life membership and thanked her husband Matthew and three children for their support.
"It's a huge honour but at the same time I love basketball and love what I do," she said. "So you don't expect to receive those accolades for that. It's really special."
Brown was among a group instrumental in rejuvenating the Warrnambool Mermaids in 2017, with the program going on to significant success in the seasons since, including three Big V championships which Brown either coached or played in.
"I didn't think twice about getting in and trying to get that going again and I'm so glad I did," she said. "Girls basketball, and Warrnambool basketball in general, is in a really good place."
Primmer, whose coaching resume is the envy of many, said he was looking forward to hanging his latest accolade alongside his father's many football club life memberships.
The Mermaids' current Big V coach, who led them to a division one championship in September, believes a life membership showed recipients had "invested deeply" in Warrnambool Basketball.
Coaching both men's and women's basketball teams for more than 45 years, Primmer said his time spent in the caper, which included mentoring his own family members, gave him great satisfaction.
"You do it, you love the game and you get to see talent in a lot of the young males and females and you get great satisfaction when you see them strive to make something that's important to them," he said.
Wormald, who was absent from the presentation, was recognised for more than 25 years coaching across both CBL and Big V squads, as well as his work as a board member.
The association will honour its newest life members at a Big V home game in 2023.
General manager David Mills said the association would put a focus on bringing its history up to date, while Primmer said he would love to see players who went on to higher levels recognised.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.