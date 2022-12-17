Young driver admits causing death of friend in fiery crash

A young driver has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 23-year-old man in a fiery crash earlier this year.
Courtney Mitcham, 20, of Dixie, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to culpable driving causing death, driving while suspended, negligently causing serious injury and drink driving.
The woman had a blood alcohol content of .139 when she crashed a white Jeep Cherokee on Cobden-Terang Road on July 30.
A previous court heard she got herself out of the vehicle and took a photo of the car on fire, despite her friend Adrian Phipps, 23, being inside.
Police allege she posted the photo on social media application Snapchat before calling 000.
The man died at the scene.
A second passenger, a 21-year-old woman, freed herself from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.
The trio had been drinking at Terang's Wheatsheaf Hotel in the hours before the fatal crash.
Mitcham was unlicensed after twice losing her licence for speeding at more than 30km/h over the limit.
She remains in custody and will face a plea hearing in the Warrnambool County Court in March.
