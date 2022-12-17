The Standard
Dixie woman pleads guilty to culpable driving after fatal crash

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
Young driver admits causing death of friend in fiery crash

A young driver has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 23-year-old man in a fiery crash earlier this year.

