The celebrations won't be stopping anytime soon for a south-west household despite staying up all night to watch Argentina's thrilling World Cup victory.
Purnim's Sandro Schietroma had pushed through a sore voice and heavy eyelids to party with his fellow die-hard Argentinian fans - also known as his grandchildren - after the Latin American country overcame France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Monday morning.
"I tried to go back to sleep at about 6am but that didn't work," Mr Schietroma said.
"All the grandchildren are here now (at Mr Schietroma's home). They're still wearing all the colours that I bought them."
He said it had been a packed screening for the early-morning match of which he had to warn his neighbours about loud cheering.
"The grandkids who were here overnight were able to wake up for the second half. While they didn't understand much, they cheered when Argentina scored," Mr Schietroma said.
"We also had some friends come over to celebrate.
"We warned the neighbours that there might be yelling and screaming during the night and not to call the police."
But the Warrnambool Kardinia pastor said there wasn't excitement the whole time as Argentina lost their 2-0 lead late in the game and the winner had to be decided on penalties.
"It's happiness now but it was really tense when France scored their goals," he said.
"It was a tough match to watch.
"There was a lot of relief when we scored the last penalty. It took some time to relax and overcome the tension."
Mr Schietroma said his family had spent most of Monday following the celebrations of Argentinian friends and family online.
"I've got so many messages and videos from friends and relatives from Argentina," he said.
"They're all in the streets celebrating. They tell me you can't drive your car through any of the towns.
"They'll be doing that for several days I'm sure."
Mr Schietroma moved to the south-west in the 1990s when he was stationed at a church in Port Fairy.
The pastor spent some time in Melbourne and interstate before settling down in Purnim with his wife and extended family maintain all maintain close ties to their Argentinian roots.
He said the World Cup win "means so much" for a country which treats football (soccer) "like a religion".
"Argentinians live for soccer," Mr Schietroma said.
"It's an international game but the passion is so strong there that you'd think they invented it."
Although he said he wasn't aware of other Argentinians in town, he noticed other Latin Americans had joined in on the festivities.
"I know of a Chilean family in town who are waving an Argentinian flag," Mr Schietroma said.
"We're all celebrating (for Latin America)."
