PREMIER Speedway is confident warm weather will help track preparations ahead of a double-header in the new year.
The Allansford-based circuit will host back-to-back meetings on January 1 and 2 - the latter encompassing the Victorian title - as it counts down to the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
General manager Michael Parry said the club, which ran a successful Max's Race meeting on Saturday, was working diligently to ensure the venue was in tip-top condition.
Heavy rainfall across the south-west which washed out its two earlier meetings impacted Saturday's track and made for tricky race conditions.
But Parry said heat in the lead-up to the next events would be welcomed.
"With some fine weather it enables our track curators to weave their magic and get it in tip-top shape again and looking at the forecast, it looks favourable for us to get in and do that," he told The Standard.
"Ideally at the start of the night you need it tacky to give you a good track at the end of the night so you want it to go away as the night progresses, which we call slicken off, in terms of it creating a bit more driver craft, more skill to take to navigate the track."
Parry said the club was hoping for drier conditions as it "would always rather put the water in because you can't take it out".
"That was the root cause on Saturday night, it was the moisture underneath that kept trying to come out," he said.
"They're a clay track so all we need is a string of good weather and it does come back very, very quickly.
"I guess the challenge for us is we seal the track to protect it from more water entering but what you're also doing is trapping what's in there and because we've had so much rain, that's why you get a lot of moisture in there but you have to do those measures otherwise you wouldn't be racing at all."
The club is excited to ramp up its campaign in the new year.
"We have some great nominations already," he said.
"Feedback from our fans is very positive that they can get two nights in a row."
