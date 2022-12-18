The Standard

Camperdown bowls James O'Neil, batsman Tharindu Rukshan dominate South West Cricket clash

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 18 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Camperdown bowler James O'Neil, pictured in 2019, took career-best figures of 7-28 on Saturday.

A TEENAGE bowler who celebrated a seven-wicket haul on Saturday wants to carry his form on after the Christmas break.

