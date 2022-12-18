A TEENAGE bowler who celebrated a seven-wicket haul on Saturday wants to carry his form on after the Christmas break.
Camperdown paceman James O'Neil starred against South West Cricket division one opponent Woorndoo on Saturday, snaring a career-best 7-28 in the Lakers' eight-wicket win.
He was one of two standouts for Camperdown, led on the day by stand-in skipper Harry Sumner, with Sri Lankan recruit Tharindu Rukshan making an unbeaten 95.
O'Neil, 19, said his haul surpassed his previous best tally of 4-19.
"It was a bit surreal. It happened late in the innings," he said.
"We were trying to hold them down to runs. I kind of got to four wickets and didn't think I was going to get anymore than that and when I got my five-for I was pretty happy with that and then to get two more was pretty surreal."
The achievement didn't go unnoticed by O'Neil's teammates.
"It was mentioned a fair few times throughout the night," he said.
O'Neil, who opens the bowling or comes in at first drop, said the performance was surprising given his lack of time on the pitch so far this summer.
"To be honest it was probably one out of the box," he said.
"I didn't have a wicket before that - it was only my second one-day game just due to unavailability and the weather and stuff like that."
O'Neil - an education support trainee at Camperdown College who also plays football for Hampden league side Camperdown - said Rukshan's performance with the bat was impressive.
"He looked pretty good throughout the whole innings and didn't look like he was going to go out," he said.
"He smashed a few sixes."
It was the Lakers' first win of the season and O'Neil believes they can climb up the ladder in the new year under captain Jye McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, who chipped in with 48, handed the captaincy to Sumner against the Tigers as the Lakers try and expand their on-field leadership.
"I am hoping we get a few more wins - it showed yesterday that we have a good side," O'Neil said.
"When we do everything right, we can win games.
"To hold Woorndoo down to 180 and then chase that with only two wickets down, it shows we do have a good side and can beat those top sides."
Wayne Loader (83) was the pick of Woorndoo's batsmen.
In other games, premiership player Tharaka Sendanyake was dominant for Pomborneit making 109 and taking 3-25 in the Bulls' 60-run win against Cobden.
His century came in 106 balls and included 15 fours and one six.
Bookaar recorded a two-wicket win in a high-scoring clash against Noorat. Eddie Lucas (543) and Simon Baker (44) put on an 81-run opening stand for the Pelicans which proved decisive.
Noorat skipper Gus Bourke made 97 in an innings which included 11 fours.
