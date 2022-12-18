The Standard

Gunditjmara Bulls win 2022 Limestone Coast Rugby League grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 3:30pm
Gunditjmara Bulls celebrate their Limestone Coast Rugby League premiership win against Stawell Mounties on Saturday. Picture supplied

A second-half surge ensured Gunditjmara Bulls' first grand final was one to savour.

