Gunditjmara Bulls coach Beau Arnold says his "hungry and talented" group won't take a backwards step on enemy territory in Saturday's Limestone Coast Rugby League grand final against Stawell Mounties.
The Warrnambool-based team hit the road to take on the Mounties on their home field in the quest for the club's maiden premiership.
Arnold said as soon as the whistle blew his hardened team would be ready for the challenge the Mounties posed.
MORE SPORT:
"We're feeling really good. Everyone's keen, excited, it's the first grand final for the club so everyone's getting around it. As week-to-week goes we've tried not to change anything, we're keeping things really simple I guess," he said.
"All the training's done now so we're ready."
He said the group had got to this stage through hard work and dedication throughout the season.
"The team we've got is so good, the talent, it's ridiculous to be honest," he said. "All we had to really do is bring it into a team environment. The talent through each individual is insane so it's come together and we just work off each other's talents and we got there."
The Bulls have been the only side to defeat the minor premiers this season with the most recent match between the two teams seeing Arnold's side win 56-20.
The Bulls are coming off a blistering 58-0 win against Naracoorte Jets in the semi-final at Friendly Societies' Park. Arnold said it gave the team "confidence" they could silence the crowd.
"It's definitely given us the confidence - we played them around three weeks ago, and put 60 points on them. We know it won't be that way (in the grand final) but we know how they play and we know we can do it, just need to do it again," he said.
"I reckon they think we'll be walking into an ambush, but it'll be the other way around. We'll give them a good run for their money."
Arnold said the club would appreciate anyone from Warrnambool and the south-west eager to watch the side to make the trip up.
"We'd love all the support we can get - all our home games have seen some great crowds but if anyone wants to venture up to Stawell and support us we'd love that," he said. "The weather will be good, so it'd be great."
The grand final begins at 3pm.
