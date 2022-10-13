Gunditjmara Bulls captain Arona Elsbury says being part of rugby league's emergence in south-west Victoria is special.
Elsbury, who moved to Warrnambool from Sydney three years ago, is enjoying the Limestone Coast Rugby League competition, which has returned to the field following a coronavirus-enforced hiatus.
The New Zealander, who has lived in Australia for the past 15 years, will feature in the Bulls' game against Blue Lake Knights at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday.
Elsbury, 40, is excited to showcase the club, which had a 1-2 win-loss record, to the Warrnambool community.
"I am probably looking to build something really quite special here and then have the young fellas take over," he said.
"I will probably always have something to do with the club but it's good to see young fellas have a crack and figure out they really enjoy it."
Elsbury, who played for multiple rugby league and rugby union clubs in New South Wales, said it was nice to impart his knowledge on the group.
"I have always played under structures and where I'd been told what to do, so observing you build up a bit of knowledge of the game," he said.
"We try and make it fun and get the aggression out in a controlled manner."
Gundjitmara Bulls are meshing well and adding to to their skill-set each round.
"We're relatively inexperienced - there's probably a handful of boys who have played rugby league in their lives," Elsbury said.
"We have brought a lot new drills, lots of hand-eye co-ordination stuff and communication stuff.
"I think from (what I've heard) from the boys, previously there wasn't a lot of leadership on the field so everyone went out and it was kind of headless chooks running around.
"We've been doing a lot of stability stuff and making it fun so the boys keep coming to training."
Elsbury said it was nice to be part of a diverse sporting team.
The Fijian players sing hymns before the games "which is really cool".
"A lot of the Fijian boys work out at Midfield (Meats) and they're really good players," he said.
"They're just fit and run for days. They're hard, fast and tackle well."
Elsbury is happy to play any role required for the Bulls as they establish a brand.
He is comfortable at front row but is versatile.
"I am playing lock because then I can float and I'm not stuck in one part of the field," he said.
"Wherever the ball is, I'll go to tackle and make sure the boys are doing what they need to do."
Elsbury moved to Warrnambool when a friend bought Iron Armour Gym and is now entrenched in the community.
"I just love sport so as soon as this (the competition) kicked off, I was all over it," he said. "I still play basketball on Wednesdays. I just keep myself busy."
Gunditjmara Bulls had a women's team before COVID-19.
Elsbury said the club would love to reintroduce a female side in coming years.
"The committee are pretty keen to get that started back up and it would be nice to have depth to the club," he said.
Gunditjmara Bulls will play a Mount Gambier side at 3pm with Warrnambool Raiders to meet Naracoorte Jets in the earlier time-slot of 1.30pm.
Elsbury is hopeful home-town support with give the Bulls a lift.
"I think some of the Koori lads have some of the mob coming down and the Fijians always support each other," he said.
Gates open at 11am Saturday.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
