Warrnambool and District Cricket Association twenty20 semi-finalists decided for 2023

Updated December 18 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Port Fairy opener Aaron Williams was part of the Pirates' winning twenty20 run.

FOUR teams - Dennington, Allansford-Panmure, Nestles and Port Fairy - will vie for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's twenty20 crown when play resumes in the new year.

