Allansford-Panmure's Kade Parker (89 and 52) and North Warrnambool Eels' Jack Burke (84 and 50) were models of consistency in rounds two and three for their respective sides while Dennington's Henry Walker, who made a century on Thursday, contributed 62 not out in round two and experienced Brierly-Christ Church batsman Nathan Murphy complied an unbeaten 60 in the Bulls' second game.