The Standard
Photos

Twin centuries, bags of wickets and thrillers: WDCA Twenty20 bonanza kicks off with bang

By Matt Hughes and Nick Creely
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wesley Yambuk's Josh McConnell can only watch on as Allansford-Panmure keeper Rowan Ault reels in a classic. Picture by Sean McKenna

A battle between two gun English imports was the main attraction in Dennington's Twenty20 win over Northern Raiders on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.