A battle between two gun English imports was the main attraction in Dennington's Twenty20 win over Northern Raiders on Thursday night.
Northern Raiders opening bat Jack Burnham and Dennington all-rounder Henry Walker both scored unbeaten centuries in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clash, as the Dogs reached the Raiders 2-157 with six wickets to spare.
Burnham (107 not out) struck six fours and seven sixes in his 66-ball knock while countryman Walker (105 not out) was even more destructive, belting five fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball stay.
"It was good to get some runs, I'm enjoying playing here at the minute," Walker told The Standard.
"I actually had an awful training session a couple of weeks ago and I think that's kicked me into a bit of form, getting my head down and practising."
Walker, who was part of Dennington's T20 title last time he was in Australia, told his side it had a premiership to defend before the game.
He admitted to being spurred on to perform after witnessing Burnham's innings from close range, noting the former Durham batsman's shot selection was "next level".
"Jack set the standard," he said.
"One of the lads said it was a Pom-off. It sort of gave me a bit of motivation that I've got to prove myself a bit more."
MORE SPORT:
The Dogs all-rounder was quick to deflect the attention from himself, praising his teammates and their recent form.
Dennington are on a four-match-winning streak including the T20 victory.
"We've got a hell of a team here, it's not all on me to make runs, there's plenty of lads here," Walker said.
"Liam Couch, big mention, he's getting runs for fun.
"Everyone's chipping in with the ball, Sammy Worden (took a) six-fa and Xavier Beks just steady away with four-fa's and Terry Beks as well.
"There'a a buzz around the club as well."
Merrivale young gun Daniel Hawkins was another to steal the show in a stunning spell of bowling against the powerhouse Russells Creek side.
The teenager and reigning association rising star of the year snared incredible figures of 6-13 against the Creekers to be the catalyst in the upset two-wicket win which came down to the second-last ball.
The zippy right-arm quick's 21 balls of carnage saw the Creekers tumble over for 116. Despite plenty of wobbles in the chase, Hawkins' good mate and fellow young gun Flynn Wilkinson's 41 from 44 balls saw the Tigers crawl over the line with two wickets in the shed.
In the remaining matches on Thursday night, Allansford-Panmure (5-159) comfortably got the job done against Wesley Yambuk (5-101), West Warrnambool (2-97) eased past Nirranda (6-91), Port Fairy (4-106) banked a win against Koroit (7-104), similar with Brierly-Christ Church (1-92) against Spring Creek (5-88) and North Warrnambool Eels (3-118) got it done against Southern Titans (8-116).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.