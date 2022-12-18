The Standard

VFL-experienced footballer Scott Carlin signs with Hampden club Terang Mortlake for 2023 season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 18 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Carlin trains with Terang Mortlake earlier this year. He has signed with the Bloods for the 2023 season.

A VFL-experienced footballer is the latest to throw his support behind Terang Mortlake's push to improve its standing in the Hampden league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.