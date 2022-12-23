The Standard
Home/News/Local News

P-plate driver 'lucky to be alive' after slamming into tree on Henty Highway

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated December 24 2022 - 10:08am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drunk, speeding driver 'lucky to be alive' after slamming into tree

A P-plate driver is "lucky to be alive" after slamming into a tree on the Henty Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.