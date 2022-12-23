Drunk, speeding driver 'lucky to be alive' after slamming into tree

A P-plate driver is "lucky to be alive" after slamming into a tree on the Henty Highway.
Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Erik Valko said the young male driver crashed about 11.45pm on Friday night, leaving engine parts strewn across a paddock at Condah.
"A male driver, heavily intoxicated and doing excessive speeds, lost control of his vehicle, left the road and slammed into a tree," Acting Sergeant Valko said.
"He is very lucky to be alive and to walk away from the car, to everyone's surprise.
"He has minor head injuries. The car is a write-off and there was engine parts across the paddock.
"He had a very high blood alcohol reading."
Acting Sergeant Valko said he was very surprised the young man "walked away from that one".
"It's the message we have been repeating for years - we want everyone to be safe on the roads and enjoy their Christmas time," he said.
"If you are out celebrating organise alternative forms of transport. The last thing we want to attend is a fatal or a crash. Nine times out of 10 it's not the person at fault who dies, it's the person doing the right thing."
He said the P-plater was heavily intoxicated and was "lucky not to kill anyone or himself".
The man will face court at a later date.
In other police news, Warrnambool officers are searching for a burglar who stole a vacuum cleaner from the Victoria Hotel on the corner of Liebig and Lava streets.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity said a person went into a store room on December 22 about 11.50pm and took the vacuum.
"They were captured on CCTV, so further inquiries are pending," he said.
"What an idiot."
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
