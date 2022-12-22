PRO golfer Marc Leishman says his children are banned from using the controversial new nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe's revamped adventure playground.
Leishman's children arrived from the United States, where the family lives, almost two weeks ago and have been spending their time in the region outdoors.
"One of my sons went down and he ended up probably about four metres off the end of it into the grass," Leishman said. "I can see how people are getting injured there.
"My children are now banned from the slide. There's going to be a broken leg or worse."
It comes as the slide is under a WorkSafe investigation to assess whether it complies with occupational health and safety regulations.
The slide is the centrepiece of the $2.9 million upgrade funded by the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund and Warrnambool City Council. WCC officially opened it on December 8.
Since then, The Standard has been contacted by a number of residents who raised concerns about the safety of the slide.
Videos have surfaced of users allegedly being injured on the slide. WCC has erected a sign instructing people on how to safely use the slide.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
