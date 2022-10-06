Work has begun on installing a nine-metre slide that will be the centrepiece of a revamped Lake Pertobe.
The slide is part of a $2.9 million revamp of the adventure playground which is taking shape.
The slide was assembled off-site to double-check that everything fits together perfectly before being taken apart, sections of it powder coated, and then sent to Warrnambool.
The new adventure playground is expected to be ready for the city's busy summer period.
As well as the slide tower, the new playground will have swings, a cubby, sand play spaces and agility challenges, with the junior playground area being partially fenced.
The playground will also include a shaded water play area.
The Lake Pertobe upgrade is being funded by the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund and Warrnambool City Council.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
