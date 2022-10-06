The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool playground starts to take shape with arrival of new slide

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new nine-metre-high slide is being installed at Lake Pertobe. Picture by Anthony Brady

Work has begun on installing a nine-metre slide that will be the centrepiece of a revamped Lake Pertobe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.