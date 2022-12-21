REIGNING Warrnambool and District Cricket Association twenty20 premier Allansford-Panmure has already had one win entering the semi-final stage.
The Gators' name was on Wednesday the first drawn out of a hat to decide semi-final games and times.
Club president Steve Aberline opted for the earlier 12pm time-slot on Saturday, January 7.
The Gators will play Nestles - the second name drawn - in game one before Port Fairy and Dennington clash in the second game from 3.30pm.
The grand final is locked in for Sunday, January 8 under lights at Reid Oval from 7pm.
"The first game is good for us, mainly due to our farming community more than anything," Aberline said.
"A lot of them (players) can go out milk and do those sort of things if they want and also our supporters as well."
All four teams in the semi-finals went through the pool rounds undefeated, winning three games each.
Aberline praised the Gators' batting for setting the tone and giving them a chance to go back-to-back.
"We've had a good run with the twenty20s recently and we have a bit of a point to prove this year," he said.
"The top order have been doing a fair bit and we batted first all three times and batted well which has made it easier for the bowlers coming in and being able to be aggressive and take the wickets we need to take."
Port Fairy president Steve Dwyer said the Pirates would embrace the chance to play on the upgraded Reid Oval.
"The whole set up now is a lot more professional than it was so I think our lads will be excited to be out here," he said.
"To make the Saturday is great but if they can get through to Sunday, under lights would be a bit of an experience for everyone."
He said the Pirates were excited to be in the twenty20 final four, particularly after a challenging start to their one-day season.
"We were pretty happy with last weekend (in the pool games) because we haven't been getting the results we've been after," he said.
"We're just hoping we can have a run of having everyone available because it's mainly been availability that has been hurting us a bit but the boys seem pretty keen to commit."
Dwyer, much like Aberline with the Gators, has been impressed with the Pirates' top-order batting.
"We had good starts in both games on the Saturday and the opening partnership with Aaron (Williams) and Maxy (Green) sets you up for a good game, especially if you're batting first."
Nestles skipper Jacob Hetherington said the Factory wanted to carry on its strong form across both competitions when play resumed after Christmas.
"The club as a whole is in a pretty good spot - I think the senior group is 20 wins and one loss," he said.
"We need to make sure we continue it into 2023."
Hetherington is confident in the Factory's bowling "and backing it up in the field as well".
"I think the best fielding team usually wins," he said.
Dennington bowler Xavier Beks, whose Dogs are also sitting in the one-day top-four, said he was pleased with their form.
"We're going really well. I think the whole group is going pretty good - we haven't been bowled out in a bit," he said.
