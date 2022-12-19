It's never too early for a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one team of the year discussion as we head into the Christmas break and take stock of what has been a challenging start to the 2022-23 season.
Incredibly, there has been more washouts than games played so far, with the hope the weather will turn around for a more fruitful final eight rounds when cricket resumes in January, however there has been enough quality cricket to get a gauge of who the movers and shakers are.
The Standard has taken a close look at the five rounds played and compiled an XI, with a 12th man, captain and wicket-keeper, focusing on trying to find the right balance of players and weighing up overall impact on matches and statistics.
Naturally, there are players who are unlucky to miss when putting these teams together...but that's just cricket.
Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) - 289 runs at 96.3, highest score 102 not out
The former West Warrnambool coach has bounced back to his very best in the first portion of the 2022-23 season, compiling some standout knocks at the top of the order.
The classy right-hander's 102 not out against Wesley Yambuk was sparkling but arguably his best knock was against Mortlake when he batted through the innings to make 61 on a tough pitch in a match where only 179 runs were scored.
Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) - 266 runs at 66.5, highest score 126 not out
The 25-year-old former England under 19 player has plenty of admirers so far and looks a class above. He is breathing down the neck of Templeton as the division's leading run scorer.
His 126 not out against Port Fairy was inevitable and you'd suspect it won't be the last time this season the opener reaches triple figures. Leads the competition for sixes so knows how to find the ropes.
Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) - 235 runs at 47, highest score 75, seven wickets at 16.9
The Bulls' great is once again putting together a commanding campaign with both bat and ball where he is leading the way despite a tough start to the season for his side.
Three half-centuries and a wicket in at least every one of his five games is an indicator of not only his consistency but his class. He will just need a lift from others around him if the Bulls are to climb further up the table after Christmas.
Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) - 206 runs at 51.5, highest score 85
Just one failure in his four digs so far this season, the multiple-premiership winning Creeker is on track for his most prolific season at the club if he can keep his form up.
Two half-centuries and an opening round 36 against Merrivale have set the Creekers up perfectly with the bat and he is spending plenty of time at the crease.
Geoffrey Williams (Nestles) - 201 runs at 50.3, highest score 86, nine wickets at 10.6
The Factory champion simply does it all, with bat, with ball and in the field.
The left-handed all-rounder has already surpassed 200 runs and is taking key, regular wickets with his tweakers. Started the season with back-to-back four-wicket hauls and has a half-century next to his name.
Sanjaya Chathuranga (Nestles) - 57 runs at 57, highest score 34, nine wickets at 6.4
It's taking only three matches for the classy Sri Lankan import to make his presence felt in division one cricket.
The first-class leggie snared 5-4 against Wesley Yambuk in a magic spell of bowling and is proving to be a tough task for opposition batting sides. Has chimed in with 57 runs and will get more opportunities with the bat post-Christmas.
Cameron Williams (Russells Creek, captain, wk) - 101 runs at 20.2, highest score 40, five catches, four stumpings
Perhaps not as prolific this season just yet, the Creekers playing coach is still hard to leave out of the side because of his glove-work.
Still chiming in with the bat, the WDCA star has, however, been outstanding with the gloves behind the stumps, reeling in five catches and four stumpings.
Clinton Baker (Mortlake) - 62 runs at 12.4, highest score 31, 13 wickets at 7.3, best bowling 4-6
The all-rounder has, for a long time, been a gun of South West cricket and is putting together another commanding season, this time in the Warrnambool competition.
While he will be hoping to turn things around with the bat after Christmas, his exploits with the ball, headlined with a spell of 4-6 against Northern Raiders, haven't gone unnoticed.
Craig Britten (Russells Creek) - 59 runs at 59, highest score 23. 13 wickets at 8
The second-year Creeker has been in golden touch in the opening five matches, equal leading the competition for wickets and providing handy middle-order runs.
The passionate right-arm opening bowler has 10 maidens next to his name, a swag of top-order wickets and boasts an outstanding economy rate of 2.54 in one-day cricket.
Ben Boyd (Allansford-Panmure) - 19 runs at 6.3, highest score 18, 12 wickets at 9.5, best bowling 4-19
What a start to the year for the association champion, who has a hat-trick and two four-wicket hauls from his five games.
The most important thing is the Gators have plenty of bowling depth to lean on, meaning the side can use him as a real weapon this season.
Xavier Beks (Dennington) - eight runs at eight, highest score 8, 12 wickets at 9, best bowling 4-24
Four matches, 12 wickets and a huge impact: it's been a cracking start for the Dogs paceman.
The right-armer has been a consistent division one player for nearing a decade now but is on track for his most prolific season yet.
Todd Lamont (Mortlake) - 160 runs at 32, highest score 71, 8 wickets at 10.6, best bowling 3-19
The Cats captain and co-coach takes the 12th man slot and is desperately unlucky not to be in the playing XI after contributing strongly with bat and ball.
The all-rounder has two half-centuries and a three-wicket haul so is doing it all for his side which has been the surprise packet of the season so far.
*Twenty20s have not counted towards the mid-season team of the year
