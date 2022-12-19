The Standard

Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase among four feature jumps races to receive prizemoney increase

By Tim Auld
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:49am, first published 10:30am
Jockey William McCarthy celebrates after Heberite won the 150th running of the Grand Annual Steeplechase in May. The prizemoney will increase by $50,000 in 2023.

Warrnambool's time-honoured Grand Annual Steeplechase will have a $50,000 prizemoney hike in 2023 with the feature jumps race at the famous May Racing Carnival worth $400,000.

