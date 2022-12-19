Warrnambool's time-honoured Grand Annual Steeplechase will have a $50,000 prizemoney hike in 2023 with the feature jumps race at the famous May Racing Carnival worth $400,000.
The Grand Annual Steeplechase is one of four feature jumps races that have had prizemoney lifts for 2023 after discussions between Racing Victoria and the Australian Jumps Racing Association.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor welcomed\ the prizemoney increase for the Grand Annual.
"It's wonderful news," O'Connor told The Standard. "We're coming off arguably our most successful May Carnival in attendance and competitive racing. The 2022 May Carnival went to another level with the largest winning margin across eight jumping races 2.25 lengths and five of the eight jumps races were decided by under half-a-length.
"RV and the AJRA should be congratulated for setting such a high standard of safety for jockeys and horses in jumps racing and I'm sure that will continue in the future."
Racing Victoria - Jumps Racing Manager Josh Grimwood said jumps racing is a unique feature of the Victorian racing calendar.
"The 2022 jumps racing season was among the safest ever conducted," Grimwood said. "It enjoyed strong engagement with increased wagering turnover and saw a record crowd attend the jewel-in-the-crown Warrnambool May Carnival.
"The growing interest has been reflected with the additional investment in prize-money for four marquee jumps races, which compliments the wide-ranging increases announced for 2022 and rewards the hard work of many to ensure that the sport remains highly competitive."
The other increases see the Grand National Hurdle rise from $250,000 to $300,000, the Grand National Steeplechase jumps from $350,000 to $400,000 while the Houlahan Hurdle is up from $125,000 to $150,000.
Prizemoney for the 2023 jumps season is just under $5 million with 42 hurdle races and 24 steeplechase races programmed prior to divisions.
The jumps racing season commences at Terang on Friday, March 17 and concludes at Ballarat on Sunday, August 27 with the Grand National Steeplechase meeting.
