More professional bouts are on Johnny 'the Bronze Bomber' Lesu's radar after an entertaining win at Flemington's Melbourne Pavilion on Friday night.
The Warrnambool boxer, in just his second pro fight, defeated Melbourne's Paul Watson via a majority points decision to secure his first win at the top-level.
Lesu's trainer and owner of Lyndo's Boxing, Lyndon Edney, described the battle as a "really close and hard-fought fight" that could have gone either way.
"Johnny got the nod. We're very happy to walk away with the win," he said.
"It was talked up as fight of the night.
All in all for his second pro fight with such a limited amateur career he did really well and won the respect of the crowd- Lyndon Edney
"It was well and truly what you would call a war.
"The two lads just threw everything bar the kitchen sink at each other."
The fighters exchanged blow upon blow, refusing to surrender, much to the sold-out crowd's delight.
"How they both stayed standing is beyond me but the crowd couldn't get enough of it," Edney said.
"The crowd had sort of been a little bit moderate through the night and really hadn't piped up but Johnny and Paul's fight just absolutely lifted the roof off the place."
Edney admitted there was a likely chance a re-match would occur between the pair next year after a few more fights each and said leading promoter Brian Amatruda had already asked Lesu back for three bouts in 2023.
Looking forward, the boxing mentor said Lesu's focus would be improving his defence, as it was the only thing that let him down somewhat.
"But all in all for his second pro fight with such a limited amateur career he did really well and won the respect of the crowd," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
