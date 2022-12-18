The Standard

Inside Racing: Jockey Teo Nugent earns ride in 2023 $2 million Sydney Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 9:57am
Warrnambool export Teo Nugent will ride in next year's Sydney Cup. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

LIGHT-weight jockey Teo Nugent has been rewarded for his place-getting ride on High Emocean in last month's $8 million Melbourne Cup by being offered the mount on the mare in the $2 million Sydney Cup on April 8.

