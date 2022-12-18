LIGHT-weight jockey Teo Nugent has been rewarded for his place-getting ride on High Emocean in last month's $8 million Melbourne Cup by being offered the mount on the mare in the $2 million Sydney Cup on April 8.
The former Warrnambool Brauer College student said he was thankful for the loyalty shown by High Emocean's owners.
"It's a great thrill to know I'll be riding her in the Sydney Cup," Nugent said.
"She's an honest mare who ran a sensational race in the Melbourne Cup.
"High Emocean's owners have been sensational to me and I'm just hoping to repay the owners for their loyalty by winning the Sydney Cup for them."
Nugent was apprenticed to Ciaron Maher and David Eustace who train High Emocean.
CHAMPION jockey Damien Lane will be missing from the riding ranks for a good reason on January 7.
Lane is marrying Bonny Cerchi - daughter of Colac trainer Bill Cerchi - in Perth.
The colourful trainer, who had a win with Sunburnt ridden by Josh Cartwright at Colac last Saturday, said he would being giving his small team of horses a short break while he headed to Western Australia for the wedding.
"I'm going to give the horses a couple of weeks off in the New Year," Cerchi said.
"It'll be great to head over to Perth for the wedding and to have a couple of weeks away from training."
Sunburst's win in a restricted race on Saturday broke a long run of outs for the popular trainer.
"We haven't had many runners," Cerchi said. "I think our last winner was at Coleraine back in mid-August but as I said we haven't had too many runners over the past few months.
"We've had a few placings in that time and with a bit of luck we could have had a winner or two."
The veteran trainer took time out to acknowledge work done by the track staff at Colac following Sunburn's win.
"We've just come out of the wettest winter that I've know in my 15 years at Colac," Cerchi said.
"The track on Saturday was sensational. They have improved the drainage at the track and it's really helped the racing surface.
"Full credit to the track staff for the job they have done at Colac.
"Sunburnt is no world-beater. We'll just take her along slowly in similar company.
"It was a very good ride by Josh. He's a very underrated jockey who deserves more opportunities."
Saturday's win took Sunburnt's prize-money to more than $88,000.
IN-form Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers was unlucky not to have his first Melbourne metropolitan double under lights at Moonee Valley on Friday.
Kev's Girl and Glenferrie Girl were both narrowly beaten in running second in their respective races.
Chambers said he was delighted with the effort of both his runners.
"It would have been great to have had a city double but we'll take second placing any day of the week," the quietly spoken trainer said.
"I thought driving down to the Valley both horses would be competitive and they never let me down.
"Kev's Girl got beat by a neck and Glenferrie Girl a short- half-head, so I've got no complaints."
Chambers said both horses had been bargain buys for their connections and predicted more wins were in store for Kev's Girl and Glenferrie Girl.
"I purchased both horses as yearlings," he said. "I think Kev's Girl was purchased for $27,000 and she's now won nearly $120,000 in stakes while Glenferrie Girl was a $34,000 buy snd she's won $145,000.
"They're just good honest horses who have given their owners plenty to cheer about each time they run around.
"We'll probably have to take Kev's Girl back to Melbourne for her next start because she's highly rated. I would love to find another suitable race for Glenferrie Girl in the country."
Chambers has produced six winners from his past 12 runners.
VETERAN Warrnambool trainer Merv McKenzie was satisfied with the performance of his hardy galloper A Good Yarn at Geelong on Friday. A Good Yarn ran second in a restricted race over 1109 metres.
"I'm pretty happy how A Good Yarn is going," McKenzie said. "He's ran second and third at his last two runs.
"He's knocking on the door for another win. I'll probably look at giving him his next run at the Woodford meeting at the end of the month."
The Woodford meeting will be run on December 31.
TALENTED jockey Dean Yendall will miss eight meetings after pleading guilty to a whip indiscretion after riding Obedience at Geelong on Friday.
Yendall pleaded guilty to the charge which saw him use the whip eight times prior to the 100-metre mark which is three more times than permitted. His suspension starts at midnight on December 20 and ends midnight December 28.
Meanwhile, fellow jockey Liam Riordan, who had two winners at Colac on Saturday, was suspended after one of his winning rides.
Riordan pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Laelaps.
Stewards found Riordan allowed Laelaps to shift out near the 1000-metre mark. The young jockey was suspended for nine meetings.
He began his time on the sidelines on December 18 and it ends at midnight on December 29.
Jockey Blaike McDougall copped a 10-meeting penalty on a careless riding charge following his ride on Invincible Bay at Werribee on Sunday.
McDougall will be on the sidelines from midnight January 8 till midnight on January 19. Stewards took into account his good riding record before handing down the penalty.
