Terang Mortlake open netball coach Sharni Moloney explains decision to void team tryouts

By Meg Saultry
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:15pm
(Inset) Terang Mortlake coach Sharni Moloney; (main) Alice Suhan, pictured in 2020, is one of three former juniors returning in 2023.

For the first half of the season at least, the teams will be quite fluid.

- Sharni Moloney

Terang Mortlake is taking a fresh list management approach into its first campaign under new open netball coach Sharni Moloney.

