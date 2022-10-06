A returning Terang Mortlake netballer is expected to bring a fresh look to the Bloods as their newest open grade coach.
Sharni Moloney has been appointed to the top role for next year's Hampden league season, taking over from the experienced Sharon Kenna after a year in the job.
Bloods' netball manager Jess Davis said the club was on the hunt for a new coach after Kenna indicated she would step away next season for family reasons.
"We were speaking to the open playing group about a potential player and coach and who we might be able to recruit and we really wanted to get back to our home-grown players and try get some players back who had been away for five-six plus years," Davis said. "Sharni came to mind. I've had discussions with her over the last week and she's been really keen. She's played all her juniors here, she's a one club player."
Moloney is moving back to the area with partner Dan at the end of the year after living in Melbourne for the past eight years. She previously commuted to play for the Bloods in those early years but has since taken time away from the game to deal with a knee injury and start a career as a primary school teacher.
"She's excited to move home... and thrilled at the opportunity (to coach) and excited to get back to playing," Davis said. "It's a great result for us."
Davis said Moloney, a versatile goalie, would bring a fresh look to a team who finished ninth this year.
"Her youth... she's got a totally new way she's going to look at the club, brand new ideas," she said.
Davis said Moloney's determination and competitive spirit would also give the team an edge.
"She doesn't like to lose, so I think she'll be extremely determined," she said. "She really wants to see the club have success.
"She's really keen on everyone being match fit - as a playing coach she really knows what it takes to play at this level."
Davis said 90 percent of this year's open playing group has recommitted for 2023. She is confident with Moloney in the mix, the Bloods can be in finals conversations next season.
'The girls just need to believe they can, the team we've got, we can do it," Davis said. "We can push for finals."
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.