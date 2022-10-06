The Standard

Terang Mortlake appoint Sharni Moloney as open coach for 2023 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's new open grade coach Sharni Moloney is moving back to the area at the end of the year.

A returning Terang Mortlake netballer is expected to bring a fresh look to the Bloods as their newest open grade coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.