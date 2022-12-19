Warrnambool long distance runner Richard Wade says consistency has been the key to his strong start to the pro-running season.
Wade, 50, celebrated his third career-win in the 800-metre masters final at the Geelong Gift on Saturday, two weeks after earning a podium finish in Terang Gift's 1600-metre open final.
While the 800-metre isn't his preferred distance - the mile is - Wade, who trains with Duynhoven Perry Sprinting (DPS) squad, has been working on his speed over shorter distances culminating in his first 800-metre win.
"I felt pretty good actually," Wade said. "I've been training consistently. That's the key... and not getting injured. I had to work pretty hard because I had a tough handicap (18m).
"But I enjoy trying to chase people down, it's good fun. It's good to have a bit of a rabbit to catch."
In windy conditions, runners had to navigate a tight Geelong track, which was marked over 250 metres instead of the typical 400 metres.
"The bends are quite tight so you've really got to lean into the bends and work hard," Wade said.
DPS enjoyed the first two wins of the day at the meeting with Wade following Leo McMeel, 12, who won the under-18 mixed 800-metre final.
"Between us, they were the first two events of the day," Wade said. "Leo's a really good young runner. He'll do really well in the future, he's only young but he loves it and seems to have a natural ability too."
Wade credited the squad's form to the level of coaching from Rob Duynhoven and Wayne Perry.
"They're very encouraging and very helpful," Wade said of the coaches. "It's good fun. We've got a good training group which makes all the difference. The whole group all seems to be running really well at the moment."
Wade said the squad would build towards the Stawell Gift in the new year, with the first meeting post-Christmas at Maryborough on New Years Day.
"That's what we always build towards and just try steadily improve throughout the year," he said.
