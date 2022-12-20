Gun batsman, leading bowler among competition's best players

Wild weather and washouts have been dominant across the first portion of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's top-flight so far in season 2022-23, but it hasn't stopped some quality cricket from being played as clubs and players put their feet up for the Christmas break.
The Standard has closely followed the five completed rounds of division one action leading into the mid-year break to predict who is leading the prestigious Brebner Cup - the top individual award in the association - so far.
In a traditional 3, 2, 1 voting method, which can often be mired with controversy, each game has been assessed on not just statistics but game situation, impact at certain moments in matches and consistency in performance.
Former West Warrnambool coach Alastair Templeton's brilliant start to the season hasn't gone unnoticed, with the classy Panthers opener leading the count with eight votes alongside Russells Creek quick Craig Britten who has been a consistent force with the ball for the reigning premiers.
Templeton has notched up 289 runs from his first five matches, including two half-centuries - one on a tricky deck at Mortlake where he carried the bat through the innings - as well as a sparkling century against Wesley Yambuk.
The right-hander hasn't scored less than 20 from his first five digs and is averaging nearly 100, highlighting his consistency.
Britten, in his second year with the Creekers after crossing from Homers in the Horsham association, is causing havoc with the new-ball from the first five matches, taking key wickets at the top to be a major catalyst in the reigning premiers' perfect start to 2022-23.
Thirteen wickets at an average of eight are impressive numbers for the right-armer, taking three lots of three-wicket hauls. The majority of his scalps have been top-order wickets, making his start to the season all the more impressive. Adding to his wicket-taking ability, 10 maidens from 41 overs of bowling in a one-day season is phenomenal.
But Nestles champion Geoff Williams, Mortlake skipper Todd Lamont and gun Sri Lankan recruit Sanjaya Chathuranga are hot on their trails to round out the top five after impressive starts to the season.
Williams has more than 200 runs and nine wickets to his name to be a force for The Factory, Lamont - with two half-centuries and some handy scalps - is already showcasing his class on the competition for newcomers Mortlake - while Chathuranga is proving to be one of the association's most elusive and dangerous talents, particularly with his accurate and crafty spin bowling.
Watch out for the likes of English import Jack Burnham, Russells Creek batsman Shashan Silva and West Warrnambool's Joe Nyikos to push hard up the leaderboard when the home-and-away season resumes on January 14.
1 - Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) 8
2 - Craig Britten (Russells Creek) 8
3 - Geoffrey Williams (Nestles) 7
4 - Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 6
5 - Sanjaya Chathuranga (Nestles) 6
6 - Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) 6
7 - Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) 6
8 - Damon Cooper (Brierly-Christ Church) 5
9 - Clinton Baker (Mortlake) 5
10 - Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool) 5
Simon Richardson/Ben Boyd (Allansford-Panmure) 4
Damon Cooper (Brierly-Christ Church) 5
Xavier Beks (Dennington) 5
Kyle Humphrys/Eddie Cole (Merrivale) 3
Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 6
Geoff Williams (Nestles) 7
Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) 6
Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 4
Max Green/Aaron Williams (Port Fairy) 2
Craig Britten (Russells Creek) 8
Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk) 3
Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) 8
