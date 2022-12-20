The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Former Carlton footballer John Goold recovering from liver surgery

By Tim Auld
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
Former Carlton footballer John Goold is recovering at home in Camperdown from a serious surgery. Picture supplied

JOHN GOOLD played in two VFL premierships during his football career. Now the Camperdown resident is recovering from a serious health scare. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

