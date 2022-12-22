FAIRMONT Avenue in Warrnambool is the star of the show with an interactive Christmas display.
Kat Reeves said she trawled through buy, swap and sell groups on Facebook to purchase items.
The first year the theme was the Grinch, a nativity scene the next and this year it was a toy and candy shop.
"I just love Christmas," Ms Reeves said.
"We try to do a different theme each year and we like the children get a photo and come in and play, have a go and interact with it."
Around the corner at Bostock Street neighbours across three homes have banded together to create one big creation, complete with a sleigh, a window display and carols performed by Warrnambool performer Lynny Mast.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
