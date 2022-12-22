The Standard
Port Fairy subdivision to test council planning rules

By Ben Silvester
Updated December 22 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Moyne Shire Council is grappling with the issue of appropriate development in flood-prone Port Fairy where housing is in short supply.

A proposed five-lot subdivision on a flood-prone site in Port Fairy is likely to test Moyne Shire Council's planning rules.

