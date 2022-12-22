The Standard
Photos

The Standard selects the best sport action shots of 2022

Updated December 22 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sport captures every human emotion possible, from the thrills of premierships and the triumphs and downfalls along the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.