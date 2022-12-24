The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Resident furious section of newly re-surfaced Timboon-Nullawarre Road shows signs of damage

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 25 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Fine Ice Cream owner Tim Marwood and Peter Pope are furious a section of the newly-re-surfaced Timboon-Nullawarre Road had been damaged. Picture by Sean McKenna

A Timboon business owner says it's "pretty deplorable" a months-old road surface has already started to crumble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.