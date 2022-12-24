A Timboon business owner says it's "pretty deplorable" a months-old road surface has already started to crumble.
Timboon Fine Ice Cream owner and local resident Tim Marwood said he couldn't believe a newly-re-surfaced section of the Timboon-Nullawarre Road had already been damaged.
"The first section of bitumen was put down four or five months ago, those de-laminated in the warm weather," he said.
"You'd think the materials would've been more rigid to withstand the environmental conditions in the south-west.
"We've all been very patient in letting the contractors do their work and get on with it, they've put down a great road base, but to have the final touch - bitumen - de-laminate so quickly is pretty deplorable, really."
The works on the state government-owned road included building three retaining walls, safety barriers and re-surfacing about two-and-a-half kilometres.
Department of Transport regional director (Barwon South West) Michael Tudball confirmed the asset had been damaged.
"A small section of Timboon-Nullawarre Road has been damaged following above average heavy rain," he said.
"Our crews will repair the damage as soon as possible early in the new year."
Mr Marwood said something needed to change.
"The residents of Timboon have been dealing with these roadworks for about nine months now," he said.
"Everyone's been quite tolerant waiting for the roadworks, I know there have been challenges with the weather, but their consideration of the material on the surface really needs to be reviewed because it's obviously not working.
"You just don't want to see this happening time and time again.
"We're looking forward to having our little fresh bit in the interest of Timboon but it's all come up, it's just ridiculous. At this point I can only see more of it coming up."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
