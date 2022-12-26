A helicopter that landed in the middle of Port Campbell at lunchtime on Boxing Day has prompted a complaint to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
A Port Campbell police spokesman said the private helicopter from Melbourne had landed on a patch of grass next to a council-owned car park in town but did not have permission.
"It was parked right in the centre of town," the police spokesman said.
He said the four-seater helicopter was carrying passengers from Melbourne and landed on a grassed area near the backpackers accommodation opposite the tourist information centre.
"Police responded thinking it was an emergency to find the pilot and crew had stopped for coffee and lunch," the police spokesman said.
A formal notification will be made by the Corangamite Shire Council to CASA, the police spokesman said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
