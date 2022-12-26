The Standard
Haileybury College to launch state's first online school after targeted marketing to regional Victoria

By William Huynh
Updated December 26 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 3:30pm
Haileybury College, a top-performing private school based in Melbourne, has made a concerted effort to market its state-first online campus to students in regional Victoria including the south-west.

One of the country's elite private schools is holding onto remote learning in an effort to expand its reach to regional and rural areas.

