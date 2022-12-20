PRO golfer Marc Leishman has taken part in a charity round where he cut his teeth.
Steve Finn, a former Warrnambool man living in Geelong, made a $4000 donation to secure a round with Leishman at Warrnambool Golf Club as part of a Leila Rose Foundation auction item.
Leishman said taking part in Tuesday's round was a way to give back.
"I get asked to do lots of things while I'm home and there's a lot of great causes, not just this one," he said.
"I pick the causes close to our hearts (Leishman and wife Audrey) where we see a real passion behind the people who run it."
Tracy and Andrew Chow set up the foundation 11 years ago in honour of their daughter, Leila Rose, who died aged 20 months from a rare cancer.
Leishman has donated to the cause for five years and been an ambassador for the past two.
Mr Finn and three mates joined Leishman.
The Leishmans run the Begin Again Foundation, a charity to raise awareness, education and money for sepsis and toxic shock syndrome.
"A couple of my mates are friends with Marc so I thought I might snag a round with him some time," he said.
"Then I thought this was a good chance to jump the queue as it's a good cause.
"He's not going to mind looking for my golf balls in the trees all day long."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
