South-west motorists rejoice as fuel prices decrease for holidays

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 27 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 3:45pm
Most Warrnambool petrol stations were selling unleaded fuel for 175.9 on Tuesday while only one outlet was priced at 177.9 cents per litre. Picture by Anthony Brady

The trend for fuel prices over the coming weeks is difficult to predict and will depend on a range of factors...

- RACV's Jackie Pedersen

Holidaymakers heading away for the Christmas-New Year period are rejoicing as unleaded petrol prices in Warrnambool sit at 175.9 cents per litre.

