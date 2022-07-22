The Standard

Warrnambool fuel prices lower than city residents; Portland even cheaper

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool fuel prices lower than city residents; Portland even cheaper

Most Warrnambool service stations were charging between 190 and 192 cents per litre for petrol on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.