Transport industry hit by skyrocketing costs, driver shortages

The rising cost of fuel and a driver shortage has created a perfect storm for the transport industry, according to two south-west operators.
Boyle's Transport owner Anthony Boyle said the price of fuel was just one of the costs that had spiked for the industry.
He said clients understood the volatility meant some of the costs had to be passed on, but managing the constantly changing fuel prices was extremely difficult to manage.
"Rising fuel prices are having a huge impact," Mr Boyle said.
"Our customers understand the input pricing and they accept the rates that go with these increased inputs, but it's very difficult to manage - one week it could be $2.10 and the next it could be $2."
Mr Boyle said a spike in costs had brought the building industry to its knees.
He said he hoped it didn't have the same impact on the transport industry.
"We've seen what can happen with the building industry," Mr Boyle said.
A lack of truck drivers is also a major concern for Mr Boyle. "You can't run your business if your truck is sitting in the yard without a driver," Mr Boyle said.
He said he believed the process of truck licencing should be streamlined to make the career a more attractive prospect.
Mr Boyle said it was a lengthy process and some people found other employment due to the training required.
Mount Noorat Freighters manager Scott Guthrie said he was dealing with a raft of challenges.
"Everything has gone up - not only fuel," he said.
Mr Guthrie said the cost of parts had increased as well as the cost of maintenance and wages.
"The whole sector has been hit with massive price increases," he said. "They're the biggest price increases I've ever seen."
Mr Guthrie said business owners had no choice but to pass on the increased costs.
"You just have to pass it on but you never get it all back," he said.
The cost of AdBlue, which is used in modern diesel engines to control nitrogen oxide pollutants, has skyrocketed, according to Mr Guthrie and the cost of maintaining trucks has also increased.
Mr Guthrie said the poor condition of south-west roads meant trucks were constantly needing to be repaired.
"Maintenance costs have gone through the roof," he said.
Mr Guthrie said suspension issues, damaged tyres and a need for constant wheel alignments were just some of the issues the company had to deal with because of the poor road conditions.
This can also limit the number of people willing to enter the industry as a driver, he said.
"It's hard enough to get truck drivers but when they're driving on these roads and they're bouncing around in the trucks, it's hard on their backs, it's hard on their bodies," Mr Guthrie said.
Mr Guthrie said a shortage of truck drivers was wide spread. "Everyone that owns trucks is looking for drivers," he said.
Mr Guthrie said he had 20 drivers, a reduction from 20.
He said he could easily employ seven or eight tomorrow if the right person applied.
Mr Guthrie said it was disappointing there weren't more people entering the industry. "It can be a very satisfying job," he said. "There's a lot of freedom and you get to see the country."
On Wednesday dozens of tip-truck drivers held a protest by blocking lanes on the West Gate Bridge.
They were urging the state government to do more to address the rising cost of diesel.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
