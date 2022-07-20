The Standard

$150m Bookaar solar farm gets final seal of approval

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
$150m solar farm all-clear to go ahead

A $150 million solar farm at Bookaar looks set to go ahead after it was given the final seal of approval when a permit was issued last week.

