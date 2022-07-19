The Standard

Former south-west MP steps down from disability agency role

By Katrina Lovell and Finn McHugh
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
Ex-Premier resigns from agency role

After just five months, former Victorian Premier and south-west MP Denis Napthine has resigned from his role as chair of the National Disability Insurance Agency - a position he was appointed to for three years.

