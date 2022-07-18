The Standard

Lyndoch Living board responds after petition calls for its dismissal

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Listening: The Lyndoch Living board concedes the aged care service isn't perfect, but is keen to hear from the community (pictured: Board chair Sue Cassidy). Picture: Morgan Hancock

The board of Lyndoch Living has defended its actions after concerned locals launched a petition on Sunday to remove all its members.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.