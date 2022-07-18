The legislated mandatory minimum staffing ratios for state-run aged care homes are: one nurse to seven residents, plus a nurse in charge, in the morning, one nurse to eight residents, plus a nurse in charge, in the evening, and one nurse to 15 residents overnight. "There are three wings at Audrey Prider, each with 14 residents, and there was one nurse in each wing, and one floater to cover all three," Mrs Buckle said.

