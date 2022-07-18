The Standard

Catholic school 'circuit breaker' to reduce COVID-19 and influenza absences

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South-west Catholic schools will close their doors next month in a bid to reduce staff and student COVID-19 and influenza absences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.