The owner of Killarney Kennels has been remembered as a humble man who was always up for a chat.
Ron, 74, died on July 8 after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Tamworth in the United Kingdom, Ron was a keen traveller who worked as an electrical engineer all over the world, including in Dubai and Iran.
He moved to Australia in 1983 and lived in Queensland and Tasmania before settling in Portland in 2014 with his then partner Wendy.
The pair had three daughters, Megan, Jess and Amber, and eight grandchildren.
Jess said her dad was a hard worker who never sat still, and was always up for a good chat.
She said Ron worked at the Portland Aluminium Smelter and purchased Killarney Kennels as a side project in about 2016.
Ron was previously a customer of the kennel, taking his dog Dash there many times as he continued his love of travel.
The next six years would see him become a familiar face within the south-west community.
Ron was well-known for his lengthy chats and his big smile when customers arrived at the front door.
Dozens of people took to Killarney Kennels Facebook page this week to express their condolences.
"He was a fabulous man who was gentle with our dog and showed such love and care. Nothing was too much trouble, our dog loved him too," one person said.
"Rest in peace Ron, you were truly one of nature's gentlemen, and your love of dogs and your beautiful nature will be sadly missed," another said.
Ron's daughter Megan said their family was blown away by the support.
"We had no idea the impact he had on the community," she said.
"He was a very humble man and I don't think he realised the impact he had on those people, either. He always loved having a chat but probably didn't know how much they enjoyed them, too."
Ron was an avid West Bromwich (soccer) and Brisbane Broncos (rugby league) supporter, marathon runner and life saver.
He also made a "mean curry", Megan said.
She recalled moving to the Cook Islands as a teenager with Ron and the family - an experience she would be forever grateful for.
In his later years, Ron was the first to pull up a bar stool at the pub to have a yarn and was always there to look after his grandchildren.
"I will definitely miss his unwavering support," Jess said.
"He was always there with a piece of advice. He was always so positive and available."
Ron's family, who live interstate, have since made the difficult decision to close the kennel and sell the property.
"Logistically it is impossible to make it work which is a real shame because he loved it here and a lot of customers have been really disheartened to hear it," Jess said.
"Fortunately, though, everyone has been really understanding."
Ron's family thanked the long-serving staff of Killarney Kennels, which will close on July 30.
Inquiries about the property should be directed to Ray White Real Estate.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
