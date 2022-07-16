A STUNNING former display home in Warrnambool's north has sold for close to $1 million at auction.
The ex-Metricon property went under the hammer on Saturday, selling for $925,000.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the four bedroom, two bathroom house at 180 Mortlake Road drew plenty of interest.
"It's a beautiful house and there was a great crowd of about 90 people," Mr Torpy said.
Bidding opened at $700,000 and went quickly to $850,000 at which point it was declared on the market.
"It then went up in $5000 and $10,000 bids before selling for $925,000," Mr Torpy said.
"Bidding was between two locals. The sellers are relocating out of town and the buyers have been in Warrnambool for a while looking for somewhere. It was a great result."
Another city home at 15 Vickers Drive also sold under the hammer.
"It drew a crowd of about 30 and bidding opened at $500,000 and it was announced on market at $550,000," Mr Torpy said.
"It was hotly contested between two bidders - both locals - and the property sold for $577,000. The owners were really pleased. It sold to a local investor."
A Koroit property at 20 Walkers Lane opened at $400,000 with a live bid.
"Then there was a vendor bid of $430,000 with another bid coming in for $460,000, which the owners accepted," Mr Torpy said.
"It sold to the one bidder."
Number 186 Bridge Road, Woodford, opened with a vendor bid of $600,000, which was matched by a bid from the public.
"It passed in with a secondary vendor bid of $650,000," Mr Torpy said.
"Discussions between the owners and the highest bidder are ongoing."
