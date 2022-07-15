A health workforce shortage has seen each of the five south-west municipalities pinged for its lack of anaesthetists, cardiologists and psychiatrists with "poor access" to services.
Latest data from the Australian Government's Health Workforce Locator shows a 'District of Workforce Shortage' classification has been issued for multiple specialists across each of the region's local government areas.
An area fits the DWS criteria when its ratio of specialists to population is less than the national average.
A combined dataset for the Glenelg and Southern Grampians Shire shows residents have "poor access" to all possible categories.
That includes anaesthetics, cardiology, diagnostic radiology, general surgery, medical oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology and psychiatry.
Glenelg Shire's Portland District Health is hiring for a number of roles including registered nurses, a chief executive officer, general surgeon, administration assistant, communications and media manager, exercise physiologist, podiatrist, consultant anaesthetist, associate nurse unit manager, physiotherapist, occupational therapist and a midwife.
A PDH spokesperson told The Standard the hospital was "pursuing all options" to secure staff and expand services.
"Like many rural regions, Portland District Health faces challenges in securing specialist staff in some areas but continues to provide safe and high-quality care to the local community," they said.
"Portland District Health is pursuing all options to provide more specialist services and has been advertising across the state as well as using international recruitment pathways to try and attract people from overseas to the area."
A separate dataset encompassing the Hamilton, Tarrington, Croxton East, Yatchaw and Tabor area indicated all but general surgery were lacking and the same was reported for the Corangamite Shire region.
Both the Warrnambool and Moyne Shire areas were pinged for its lack of anaesthetics, cardiology, general surgery and psychiatry services.
A South West Healthcare spokeswoman told The Standard the service was also "exploring all avenues" to fill the gaps.
"South West Healthcare has 2000 employees and whilst there will always be vacancies in various positions, we are exploring all avenues to recruit and retain staff," she said.
"The last two-and-a-half years have been extremely challenging for healthcare staff across the world, and whilst many are understandably choosing to have a break or reduce hours, it means we do not have the usual talent pool to recruit across the region, Victoria or Australia.
"This phenomenon is definitely a broader international issue, but in comparison to other regional areas in Victoria, we believe we are doing better than most.
"That said, we will not rest and will explore all avenues to recruit new staff to join our very committed, hardworking and caring teams."
The health service is hiring for the following positions: a quality coordinator, a mental health quality projects officer, exercise physiologist, enrolled nurses, discharge support and liaison clinician, administrative support officer and receptionist/switchboard operator.
The Standard contacted the Western District Health Service and Moyne Health for comment.
