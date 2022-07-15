The Standard

Australian Government data shows region's residents have 'poor access' to specialist services

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:45am
SQUEEZE: Latest national data shows the south-west lacks a number of specialist medical services, largely as a result of wide-spread workforce shortages.

A health workforce shortage has seen each of the five south-west municipalities pinged for its lack of anaesthetists, cardiologists and psychiatrists with "poor access" to services.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

