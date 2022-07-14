An $800,000 investment will create a new climate officer role at Corangamite Shire Council as its "strong focus" on emissions reduction comes to the fore of its operations.
About $120,000 will go towards the creation of a climate change and emissions reduction officer position while $100,000 will support the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at council offices and depots.
The proposed stations are expected to help the council eventually transition to an EV fleet.
The budget allocation - passed unanimously in June - represents a "stronger focus" on environment and paves the way for other future climate-specific initiatives.
That includes a $40,000 investigation into solar panels at the Corangamite Regional Landfill and a further $80,000 into a financial viability model for an in-vessel composting facility at the site.
The remainder of the funds will be invested into other initiatives including:
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the pledge marked a significant step in the council's efforts to tackle climate change.
"As an organisation, sustainability has been something we have been chipping away at for a long time through our capital works and operating budgets, but there is certainly a stronger focus on mitigating climate change in this budget," she said.
"The new climate change position will work with our communities to drive more energy and water saving projects across the shire, as well as other projects to reduce emissions and benefit our natural environment."
She said the investment would help meet the goals set out in its Community Vision 2040.
"Our Community Vision 2040 which was developed by residents in 2021, asks that council leads by example and puts measures in place to address the impacts of climate emergency," Cr Gstrein said.
"Having dealt with drought, fires, floods and major storm events over the past decade, we have been doing a lot around adapting infrastructure to future risks.
"For example, we have invested more in drainage infrastructure to cope with storm events and protect our local roads from damage during floods."
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the budget allocation was passed after much deliberation.
"We give strong regard to our responsibility to deliver much needed services to our communities and to properly manage and maintain community assets," Cr Conheady said.
"The 2022-23 budget has given attention to climate change in a manner I feel is responsible and balanced in relation to council's overall duties to our communities."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
