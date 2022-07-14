The Standard

Corangamite Shire Council to invest $800,000 to tackle climate change in 'stronger focus'

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TICK OF APPROVAL: Corangamite Shire Council deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the "balanced" budget allocation was passed after much deliberation.

An $800,000 investment will create a new climate officer role at Corangamite Shire Council as its "strong focus" on emissions reduction comes to the fore of its operations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.