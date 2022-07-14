A working group advocating to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games marathon in the south-west must make a "compelling" application to beat Ballarat.
The race is on to secure the event, with Wannon MP Dan Tehan saying the city needed to put forward a strong case after Ballarat officially launched a public campaign on Wednesday to challenge Warrnambool.
Previously, former state Sport Minister Martin Pakula had advocated for the city to host the race, however Ballarat, where other athletic events will be held, has now thrown its hat in the ring.
Mr Tehan, along with the Warrnambool council and representatives from south-west sporting clubs, said he was working to secure an event or have pre-games training in the region, after it was revealed the city had missed out on becoming one-of-four 'hubs'.
"Everything we need to put forward needs to make a compelling case," Mr Tehan said.
"We've seen now that Ballarat is taking a real interest in the marathon, so we need to make sure the case we put forward clearly demonstrates we'd be a far superior location for the marathon.
"(Our case) looks at demonstrating the beauty of the landscape, the wonderful coastal communities and (it will) showcase a part of Victoria they won't be able to display in Ballarat, Geelong or Bendigo."
In April Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said she was surprised and disappointed Warrnambool and the south-west had missed out so far.
Following a meeting of the working group on Thursday, Mr Tehan said the committee was in the planning stages of completing its 'expression of interest' to host the marathon showcasing the south-west coast.
"We're also planning on doing an EOI to have preliminary lead-up events in hockey, shooting and basketball," he said.
"The EOI to host an event has to be in by the end of July, but to host the marathon its by the middle of August."
He said hosting the marathon would showcase the region to the world and could have wonderful tourism benefits.
A city council spokesman said a letter signed by Cr Jellie and Moyne shire mayor Ian Smith was sent to the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan.
The spokesman said a submission to host shooting and marathon events and for the city to be a training hub for hockey, bowls, cycling and athletics was being finalised.
He said a council delegation had met with government ministers and ministerial advisers, before roles were changed, including Mr Pakula, where Warrnambool's potential role in the games was discussed.
The spokesman said council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider had "caught up with the head of the Commonwealth Games team at a Regional Cities Victoria conference" and had since had one-on-one conversations with the head of the games.
The spokesman said if games events were secured, there would potentially be "huge gains in showcasing our beautiful region to an international audience".
"There is the possibility of legacy infrastructure," he said.
"And there are opportunities to share and exchange cultural experiences with visiting nationalities."
Ms Allan would not be drawn on whether Warrnambool was in the running to host the marathon.
She did not confirm to The Standard if the south-west was being considered as a training hub for any other sports such as hockey.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
