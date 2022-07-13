ROAD trips are a regular part of Emma Lynch's football schedule.
The Portland-based Lynch plays in two competitions for clubs situated an hour away from her home base.
She runs out in the winter months for Hamilton Kangaroos in the Western Victoria Female Football League and Limestone Coast Women's Football League team Casterton in summer.
"I have thrown the netball in. I love footy and it's really good to have the opportunity to have both leagues as well," Lynch said.
"I live in Portland so I have to travel an hour to Casterton and an hour to Hamilton for training but that is the sacrifices I make to play footy."
Lynch, 29, started playing for now defunct West Gambier in the Limestone league in her late teens and joined Portland as vice-captain for its inaugural Western Victoria league campaign in 2019.
She joined Hamilton this season. "There's a few girls I was playing with in Casterton and we've all gone over to Hamilton," Lynch said.
"It is good to keep the girls together and hopefully next (Limestone Coast) season we'll all go back over to Casterton. It is good to stick together as a team because you can only get better from there."
Lynch, who does shift work at the Portland smelter, has enjoyed her time in Kangaroos' colours and will run out for their preliminary final against South Warrnambool at Tyrendarra Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
"I have played at centre half-back rotating into the ruck as well which has been good," she said.
"There's a few rucks so there's a lot of rotations through there and I am a pretty short ruck but I get in and have a go.
"I don't have a title as such as a leader but I have played in many other teams as a leader and I do a lot of talking and encouragement."
The Roos and Roosters split their home-and-away matches. Lynch is confident of their chances in the preliminary final. "It will be a pretty good game if we can open up the field and let our runners run," she said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
