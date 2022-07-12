The Standard

Warrnambool basketballers Poppy Myers, Eve Covey narrowly miss medal at Basketball Australia under 16 championships

By Meg Saultry & Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG STAGE: Poppy Myers, Lisa Chesshire and Eve Covey were all proud of Vic Country's efforts at national championships despite a "disappointing" loss in the bronze medal match.

POPPY Myers says playing with confidence and on instinct are two lessons she'll take from the Basketball Australia under 16 championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.